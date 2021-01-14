Mountain Rescue team urges walkers to be prepared

WITH WINTER far from over, anyone planning a mountain hike or hill walk over the coming months is urged to “be prepared.”

Since the new year the North West Mountain Rescue Team (NWMRT) has already been called out to assist a number of hikers on a snowy Cuilcagh and on neighbouring icy mountains south of the border. While the weather may have turned milder at ground level this week it remains dangerously cold on higher ground.

As such the NWMRT’s David Sheridan has urge people to be prepared for all conditions if venturing out on the mountains.

“While very few people can get out into the hills at the moment, when we are able to travel again winter will have arrived in the mountains and with it the inherent problems of poor visibility, harsh weather and challenging terrain,” said Mr Sheridan.

“To ensure you don’t get caught out when venturing back into the hills it’s time to prepare for the winter hiking conditions to come.”

Mr Sheridan provided a checklist for hikers to keep to during the winter months.

Firstly, he stressed it was vital to check the weather forecast, several days before your trip, the night before, and again on the morning of your hike.

