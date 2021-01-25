Launching 'Get Active with the Herald' is personal trainer Hugh McNulty, Helen Houston from our sponsor - Mullan Boutique Pharmacy, Enniskillen and Steven Craig from the Fermanagh Herald

Hugh McNulty PT teams up with Mullan Boutique Pharmacy and the Herald for weekly online work-out

The Fermanagh Herald is delighted to be teaming up with Mullan Boutique Pharmacy and well know fitness expert Hugh McNulty to launch ‘Get Active with the Herald!’, a wellness initiative for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Every Wednesday morning for the next four weeks personal trainer Hugh McNulty will run a live, free and fun 30-minute session via the Fermanagh Herald Facebook page.

Starting at 11am each Wednesday morning, Hugh will lead us through a workout session aimed at beginner to moderate exercise levels. You won’t require any specialist gym equipment, just a mat and a chair. As long as you have some space, an internet connection and a smart device then you can join in.

Ray Sanderson, assistant editor of Fermanagh Herald said, “We’re are delighted to be partnering with Mullan Boutique Pharmacy to bring these sessions to our community. While there are plenty of online classes available, having a trusted local expert like Hugh will make a real difference and hopefully help more people get active. “It’s a difficult time for all and Hugh’s classes could just kick-start you to a new and healthier lifestyle.”

“We all know how important physical health is to our mental health, so even if we only take the first small steps, it could have a major impact on our lives during these challenging times.”

Each week, Hugh will deliver a session that is suitable for all the family with the focus on getting up and being active. The current situation we find ourselves living in can make it difficult to find time for exercise, between home schooling, work and dealing with the effects of living amid a pandemic.

Taking time to look after your body and mind is crucial. Hugh McNulty, said, “I’d love as many people as possible to join in on Wednesday morning to ‘get active.’ Especially those who are new or infrequent exercisers, this could help start them on their fitness journey. At the very least, it will be 30 minutes to blow off some steam and boost your mood!”

It has been possible to bring this initiative to life thanks to the sponsorship of Mullan Boutique Pharmacy. Owner and entrepreneur, Esther Bingham, said, “A good way to manage stress is to get moving! Many of us say ‘we are too stressed or too busy’ to fit exercise into our routine but exercise actually acts as a stress reliever. Being active boosts feel-good endorphins and distracts you from daily worries. So taking 30mins out of your day to join the workout on the Fermanagh Herald Facebook page will give you a mid week lift. We at Mullan Boutique Pharmacy are looking forward to the initiative and to taking part.”

Taking part is the key, so no matter what your fitness levels or ability, there is something for everyone in the live sessions. Keep half an hour free from 11am on your Wednesday mornings for the next four weeks and benefit from a free and live workout with the Fermanagh Herald and Hugh McNulty, in partnership with Mullan Boutique Pharmacy.

Thanks to our Get Active with the Herald Sponsor