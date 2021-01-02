Kindness reins in foodbank appeal to help families

WHILE the outbreak of Covd-19 has put ice on many festive traditions this year, it has failed to stop members of the Carrosyl Community Association in

Lisnaskea from offering a helping hand to those who need it most this Christmas.

The community group, which is based right in the heart of Carrowshee Park and Sylvan Hill, called on fellow residents and the wider Lisnaskea community to take part in their foodbank appeal, in support of local families.

“2020 has been a hard year in many ways for lots of people,” explained Carrosyl youth worker, Jackie Mullan.

“We have decided to help the local foodbank out, which in turn will help local people who are in need this Christmas.

“The idea of our ‘Reverse Advent’ foodbank initiative, is that instead of you taking something out, you put something in.

“We asked locals to gather a few items at their home but to make sure they are non perishable and are long life.

“Over a period of 15 days, I suggested an item per day on the Carrosyl Facebook page and there was a bin located inside both gates to the Carrosyl Community Centre where you could place the items each day.

Jackie added, “All donations were brought to ‘The Pantry Foodbank’ in Lisnaskea, so parcels will be going to local families who have been directly impacted by Covid, among other things.

“People have been very appreciate of all that was done this year during lockdown in the local community and I think it has created a sense of community spirit.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated to the reverse advent collection for the foodbank over the past 15 days.

“I am blown away by the kindness of all who donated. It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and for you all to make this effort so close to Christmas, I am overwhelmed.”

