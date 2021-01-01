Kerr raises £15,000 for three charities from daily walk

AN INCREDIBLE £15,000 has been raised for three local charities thanks to the efforts of local man Michael Kerr who took on a mammoth fundraising challenge in November.

The Enniskillen Rangers Manager trekked Fermanagh’s ‘stairway to heaven’ every day in November. By the end of the month he had clocked up 450km and battled through challenging weather conditions several times.

Michael’s original target of £1000 was quickly exceeded, he later revised this to £3000 in the hope of generating £1000 each for his chosen charities.

However, thanks to an outpouring of public support for his fundraiser he recently presented cheques for almost £5000 each to his three chosen charities which were, the Enniskillen Foodbank, the Shane Mulholland Foundation and Action Mental Health New Horizons.

Speaking after the conclusion of the fundraiser Michael said, “I got lucky with the weather, don’t get me wrong there were a few bad days, but you’re going to get that in Ireland in November.

“The experience itself was really enjoyable and I met people throughout the walk. As I got closer to the finish line I got stronger and knew I was getting close to the home stretch. Once the 30 days were up I was glad of a few days rest.”

