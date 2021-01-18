Hope event shared with hundreds all over the world

ALMOST 700 people registered to virtually attend the Aisling Centre’s extremely successful ‘Hope, Healing and Growth’ event at the weekend.

A virtual day of inspiration went international as motivational speakers took to the screen to share their stories. Hundreds tuned in from the comfort of their living rooms on Saturday, January 9.

The packed line up saw the day open with Aisling Centre patron Adrian Dunbar reading from Seamus Heaney, The Cure of Troy outlining that a “farther shore is reachable from here” while urging everyone in the times we are in to “keep her lit.”

Aideen McGinley board member of the Aisling Centre and founder member of the event then welcomed the virtual audience before passing over to the first speaker of the day, Declan Coyle.

Mr Coyle has been involved with the hope, healing and growth event since its beginning and is internationally renowned for his approach to positivity through The Green Platform. He spoke about the importance of radical resilience.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0