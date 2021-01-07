Health workers concerned over Covid vaccine changes

LOCAL healthcare workers are fearful they will not now get the level of Covid protection they had been promised after being told they will not receive their full vaccine within the recommended time.

Thousands of local health and social care workers have already received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with many more due to get their first shot in the coming days and weeks. However, they have now been told they will not be getting their second dose of the vaccine within the recommended 21 days, and will have to wait up to 12 weeks instead.

Unison branch secretary Jill Weir said the union was still liaising with the Department of Health on the vaccine issue and had yet to issue a statement. However, she has been getting many calls from concerned members.

“As a union rep I’m receiving a lot of concern from frontline staff, particularly people who are working in Covid wards and community staff, who have received their first dose and are now being told their second dose is cancelled,” she said.

“They do feel very disillusioned, disappointed, and they feel they are being put at risk as well. These are staff who have worked throughout this pandemic.”

