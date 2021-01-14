Gourmet style… New hotel meals on a tray!

IT IS no secret that ‘Gourmet Bros’ located on Townhall Street, Enniskillen, has gone from strength-to-strength since opening its doors for the very first time back in late November.

While the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on Fermanagh’s hospitality sector in recent months, Gavin and Nicky Cassidy took an innovative stop forward to ‘move with the times’ and haven’t looked back since.

Speaking to the Herald, company director, Gavin Cassidy explained, “We had the idea for a long time and felt like there was a niche in the market for nice, fresh, quality meals and we just went for it and thankfully it’s been growing from strength-to-strength since we opened.

“Everyone has been so supportive. It’s given us a major lift, being able to bring people into the shop and being interactive with our customers, as well as educating people about the food packages we offer, and how to cook the products which hopefully makes life easier.”

“Gourmet Bros not only gives locals something to be excited about during such challenging times, but it’s also putting a smile on our faces as we are still able to work.

“I think we’ve all found a new value of working because we were out of it for so long last year and I think the last thing that any of us wanted again was not to be working.

“There has been real momentum growing within the business and I can only see Gourmet Bros growing further.”

In response to the ‘overwhelming demand’ for oven ready and locally sourced products, a delivery service is now available.

“We just launched our new delivery service online from Tuesday-Friday from 12noon to 5pm. Order online by 5pm for following day delivery and if you order after 5pm your order may arrive the next available delivery day or simply pop into our shop for hotel standard meals on a tray.

“There has been serious demand from customers to offer this service, particularly for those who are vulnerable and shielding at this time, it’s been great to help them in anyway.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007