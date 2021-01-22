Erne trio rise to challenge of ‘ideas worth having’

THREE FERMANAGH women have recently taken to the world stage, as part of the TED initiative to showcase their “ideas worth having” as millions tuned in from across the globe.

Emma Weaver, her sister Karen Weaver and Mairead Mackle joined 12 other speakers as they made history becoming the first ever Fermanagh women to appear on the much sought after platform, delivering talks to an audience of 24.7 million.

Speaking on the event, local author and mental health campaigner, Emma Weaver said, “TEDx is a global platform founded in 1984 and the idea is that the speaker presents well informed ideas in under 18 minutes.

In true Fermanagh style, all three ladies rose to the challenge of showcasing their thoughts and topics of choice, as Emma descried the event as an “honour of a lifetime.”

“The event was virtual and had no audience due to restrictions, though, the talks were delivered live on the famous red dot from the Echo Echo dance Theatre in Derry,” said Emma.

“Due to the event being virtual, this allowed for Karen my sister to be streamed from Australia to be part of the event along with myself and Mairead.

“We all have our own businesses, myself with mental wealth

international, Karen with KMD publishing press over in Perth and

Mairead (Mackle) Tarasis, and we brought our ideas worth sharing such as the emotive topic of IVF and well-being.

“My sister Karen and I have now founded ‘Weaverbirds Inc’ which is a podcast giving a platform for women to have a voice and share their ideas with the world. It is so important for us to encourage the leader that is in every woman and to encourage and to give women a space to be inspired no matter what age, race, or background they come from.”

