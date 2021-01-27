Emer’s ‘Dry January’ will boost funds for Aisling Centre

‘BETTER days are to come’, for anyone suffering with mental health, according to Emer Jones from Enniskillen, who has taken on the ‘Dry January’ challenge to raise vital funds for the Aisling Centre.

“In October I lost my sister Erne to suicide, it has been a very difficult time for me and my family,” explained the 25-year-old.

“Mental health isn’t discussed enough in our society. Many families who have experienced a sudden death struggle and resources like the Aisling Centre are essential.

“From October, three out of six people buried near my sister has been the result of suicide (including Erne) and that’s just on one side of Cross Cemetery. We need to act now and take this mental health pandemic seriously.”

While selecting the Aisling Centre was a ‘no-brainer’ for Emer, she warned that society is ‘more anxious’ than ever before.

“I hope my donation will help continue the great work that this organisation is already doing. Many people rely on these resources so it’s crucial for them to remain open.

“It’s also a way to say thank you for the help they have provided me and my family with during the most difficult time of our lives.

“This last year have been extremely hard on everyone, especially families who have lost a loved one and not being able to have a proper wake or funeral is tough. People have the right to say goodbye.

“I think we need to take a more proactive approach to mental health. It needs to be taught in schools, educating children at a young age that it’s ok not to feel ok, prevention rather than obstruction.

“It’s important to teach that everyone has mental health and some days are not as good as others, a bad day does not have to mean a bad life and I wish for education and charitable services to help assist in teaching that there are better days to come and I wish to do anything that is possible to help.”

To donate, visit www.localgiving.org and search for ‘Dry January’ by Emer Jones.

