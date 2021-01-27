Drugs and Covid fears at ILLEGAL party house

Enniskillen have resulted in several suspected drug overdoses, numerous police call outs, and a number of alleged Covid breaches in the past three weeks alone.

That’s according to police giving evidence against two local young people accused of breaching Covid-19 restrictions at the house in Kilmacormick last week, where police claim anti-social behaviour has been ongoing since the start of the month.

Police have said five local officers have had to self-isolate as a result of probable Covid exposure at the home. Nathan Maguire (20) of Carnmore Lodge, Enniskillen, and Shania Devenney (21) of Kilmacormick Drive in the town were arrested last week and charged with breaching Covid regulations. During their bail hearing a police officer said there had been 16 incidents at the house since January 1, a number of which resulted in young people being hospitalised with suspected drug overdoses.

Maguire, who confirmed to police he had tested positive for Covid, and Devenney were arrested on January 18 after police were alerted to anti-social behaviour at the house. Two other men were also in the house at the time.

Both defendants have previously been fined for Covid breaches, while police said Maguire had failed to self-isolate when told to.

