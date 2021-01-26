Drone footage shows Devenish College building taking shape

DRONE footage of the new school build for Devenish College has been released.

The flyover footage shows the progression of steel construction and building work at the Tempo Road site as the new build starts to take shape.

As work continues on the site a spokesman said, “The project is continuing to make excellent progress and will be complete in early 2022.”

The £21.5 million new build will accommodate up to 800 pupils. The progress on the new school comes up on 15 years after the site was acquired by the Western Education and Library Board (WELB). Since then two amalgamations have taken place.

The Duke of Westminster High School in Kesh amalgamated in 2005 and in 2013 a further amalgamation took place as Lisnaskea High School joined Devenish College.

The latest drone footage which is available to watch on YouTube provides an update on construction starting at the top of the hill with Block A that on the lower floor contains three workshops, technology and design suite, three ICT rooms, six Maths classrooms and six Science labs. On the upper floor of Block A, will be three art rooms including an ICT suite and kiln room, home economics suites with catering, ICT facilities and three general classrooms.

Also shown on the drone footage is Block B which will comprise of offices, general reception area and library, including an ICT suite. A spokesman explained, “This area will open out into a fabulous courtyard area.” The upper floor of Block B will be home to various classrooms. In Block C at the bottom end of the school is a music suite, assembly hall and a drama suite.

The new build will also comprise of a sports pavilion that will contain a four-court sports hall as well as a synthetic pitch, rugby pitch and two soccer pitches and above the sports pavilion will be five tennis courts/multi-use games area.

