Community support continuing as locals face restrictions

A FIVEMILETOWN community support group is continuing to provide assistance for locals as the area faces into another period of tightened restrictions.

Fivemiletown Coronavirus Response Group co-ordinator, Iain Lendrum said it had been an extremely busy few weeks and the group still maintaining the foodbank and shop deliveries.

“We felt that we could do some more to bring a little bit of Christmas cheers to the community. We delivered festive goodie bags and personalised Christmas cards to over 200 households within the community who housed over 70’s. The volunteers were well received on the door steps as they renewed old friendships made throughout the year.”

Mr Lendrum added that as many members of the community have been isolating they were delighted to see a friendly face for a doorstep chat.

The group received a number of grants with some of the funding allocated towards covering travel expenses for house deliveries.

“Every member of the group refused this expense money and it was held in a pot until it was decided what to do with it. The volunteers decided that they wanted to give all the shop workers who worked during the first lockdown a thank you for their efforts. This included over 80 staff who worked in our local grocery shops, hardware store, chemist and bank.”

