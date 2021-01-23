Ciara’s setting a trend with lockdown fitness challenge

By Mark McGoldrick

FOR most people, the thought of heading into another lockdown was quite daunting but for personal trainer Ciara Maguire, she is using the time to raise money for Aware NI through her latest fitness challenge.

Ciara, a personal trainer at HydeOut Fitness, decided to challenge herself to complete 10,850 burpees in the month of January, with Ciara completing 100 burpees herself per day, with five random people being selected to complete 100 as well via their Instagram story.

Just two weeks into the initiative, while Ciara admits it is very challenging to try and complete this challenge every day for a month, she thinks that this was a great way to both keep herself fit and also do something positive for charity in this very bleak time.

“To be honest, the burpee challenge stemmed directly from the latest lockdown restrictions.

“With gyms closed and having a lot more free time as my personal training has come to a halt, I wanted to give myself something to work at through January so I thought raising some money for charity would be a worthwhile way to spend my time.”

“Burpees are always something I found tough so I felt it would be a good way to challenge myself.

“What I had originally planned was to do them solely on my own to raise money but those closest to me suggested that I should nominate people every day to build some traction and raise awareness.”

As part of Ciara’s challenge, every day she nominates five people to complete the 100 Burpees via their Instagram Story and looking back on this idea, Ciara hopes that this will give her friends something to look forward to and to follow during this very challenging time during this nationwide lockdown.

