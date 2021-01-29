+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Carroll set for return to the Irish League
Carroll set for return to the Irish League

Posted: 4:37 pm January 29, 2021
By Jodie Curran
By Jodie Curran

Former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Roy Carroll is set to make a return to the Irish League at the age of 43.
Tamlagh man Carroll retired from the professional game when he left Linfield at the end of the 2018/19 season and has been playing for the Mid Ulster Football League side FC Mindwell, a new club set up to champion mental health.
However, Carroll, who had spells with Manchester United, Glasgow Rangers and Olympiacos in Greece among others has recently been in talks with Dungannon Swifts over moving to Stangmore Park or the rest of the season.

