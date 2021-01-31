31 day challenge for Frankie’ campaign raises over £18k

OVER the course of the month of August, hundreds of people all across Fermanagh pulled on the cycling shorts and the running shoes to take part in a ’31 Day Challenge for Frankie’, and now with the challenge completed, the Goan family has raised a whopping total of £18,423 to be donated to their chosen charities.

To mark baby Frankie’s first anniversary, parents Shane and Sinead Goan decided to take part in a number of different fitness challenges to raise money and awareness of this, and within a few weeks, people from all over the county were taking part in their own initiative to contribute to the cause.

Reflecting back on the campaign now, Sinead admits it is very humbling to see the reaction that they received from the Fermanagh faithful who took part in the challenge and she cannot thank them enough for buying into this initiative to keep Frankie’s memory alive.

“We honestly would never have dreamt of the amount of support that we got and the amount of money raised. From day one the support was just fantastic.”