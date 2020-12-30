Tributes for popular social worker who died from Covid

“A GREAT void” has been left in the Western Trust by the passing of popular social worker Nuala McLaughlin, who died from Covid-19 just days before Christmas.

Although she was from Tyrone, Nuala (nee McAnenly) was a well known face in Fermanagh and news of her untimely death from the virus has shocked the local community, with tributes pouring in for the popular social worker.

Nuala, who was in her 40s, passed away last Tuesday at the SWAH, where she was a familiar face to staff, having worked closely with many of them as a social worker for over 20 years, first working in Monaghan before joining the Western Trust.

The Trust has since led the tributes to Mrs McLaughlin.

“Nuala was a highly valued member of our team and more importantly our friend,” said a Trust spokeswoman, who added she was “one of the most passionate, dedicated and committed workers who took great pride in carrying out her duties.”

The Trust spokeswoman said Nuala had always approached her work with great humility, never seeking praise, and had “made a difference in so many ways.” They added her personality “lit up the room and became infectious” and said they stood in solidarity with her family, especially her children Eoin and Orla.

Nuala was laid to rest at St Malachy’s Cemetery in Ballymacilroy on Christmas Eve. Her Requiem Mass was celebrated by her brother, Fr Peter McAnenly, who in his homily paid an emotional tribute to his little sister.

Fr McAnenly spoke of their family’s pride in Nuala’s career and noted how dedicated she was to her clients and colleagues.

