Taste of Irish… Treats from loved ones back home

A TASTE OF HOME without stepping onto Irish soil is exactly what the doctor ordered for local ex-pats stranded abroad due to Covid restrictions.

In fact, Enniskillen siblings Gerard and Steph McCory have given Irish immigrants across the globe the chance to receive a care package of Irish treats from loved ones back home through their company “From over Th’Eire.”

Now living in New York, Gerard told the Herald, “We’ve both been living abroad for the past 10 years, so we understand how lonely and challenging it can get being away from home.”

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 back in March, Gerard and Steph lost their jobs and were forced to be “creative” due to money “evaporating quickly”.

He explained, “I received a care package full of snacks and goodies from my friend Laura and I remember the excitement of opening the box.

“It was a much needed pick-me-up and we wanted to recreate that feeling for Irish living abroad or anyone really.”

While packages may vary, Gerard admits that each one carries the very same “Irish vein” throughout, with some customer favourites inspired by Fermanagh itself.

“We have the ‘What d’ye Fancy’ snack box which gets its name from when you’re making a quick run to the shop and you ask your family what d’ye fancy from the shop.

“Then we have the ‘Culture & Ceili’ care package. This was inspired by our late mother who would be the first up in the morning with a wee cup of tea in her hand, a fruit scone and sitting reading the newspapers.”

The care packages not only give a piece of brightness to those missing home, but create hope for frontline workers overseas and for the many people who have been bereaved and unable to travel home.

The ‘Misneach Matters’ package was created by Gerard in honour of his partner who lost his life working on the frontline during the height of the pandemic.

Gerard explained, “The Misneach Matters care package is a nod to the bravery that frontline workers like him have shown this year.

“Our message right now is that given the difficult year 2020 has been we can still be there for each other in creative ways.

“We have received incredibly positive feedback from customers, businesses and people who heard about us by word of mouth.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007