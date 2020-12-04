Suicide is destroying ‘the soul of the country’

IN AN emotional plea during the funeral mass of Michael McPhillips, (54), his brother, Canon Jimmy McPhillips stressed it was finally time for us as a nation to talk about suicide and depression. “We need to talk so that no more families or communities are left like us this morning. Devastated, as we strive to pick up the pieces.”

Speaking on the everyday actions that can be taken to prevent the loss of a loved one, Cannon Jimmy, explained, “You can simply help by spreading that virus of love.

“Let us all make a bigger effort to listen, and to talk. To get rid of

our iPhones and iPads and to turn off our TVs and strive to become

more human to one another.

“Let us simply check in on those friends who we know are struggling with depression. Even if they don’t answer the phone or come to the door.

“Make an effort in some way to let them know you’re there through a text or an email, or a simple card.

“Friendship isn’t about saving lives, friendship is abut listening and

being present. Let us all reach out to survivors of suicide and

practice using the words suicide and depression which should roll off our tongues as easy as other simple words that we use in everyday life.

“Let us strive to listen as they tell their stories. Hold their hands,

be kind to their hearts and hug them every single time. “It’s now time as a society to raise awareness, to increase our empathy and our kindness and spread that virus of love within our communities and bring these dramatic numbers down to zero. It’s finally time for us as a nation to talk about suicide and depression so that no more families or communities are left like us this morning.

Devastated, as we strive to pick up the pieces.”

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues covered in this

article contact your GP out of hours on 028 71865195, Lifeline on 0808 808800 or the Samaritans on 116123.

