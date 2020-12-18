+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Students bring spirit of Christmas with carol service
Enniskillen Royal Grammar School senior wind band performing Christmas Carols for the virtual Carol Service

Students bring spirit of Christmas with carol service

Posted: 2:13 pm December 18, 2020
THIS year due to COVID-19 restrictions Eniskillen Royal Grammar School is not able to join together in the beautiful surroundings of St Macartin’s Cathedral with the wider community for its annual Carol Services.  
The school  wanted to find an alternative way of sharing the Christmas message, in a Virtual Carol Service. 
This brought together the traditional Christmas readings, along with some traditional Christmas music, led by a socially distanced brass and woodwind ensemble, filmed in Portora Castle adjacent to our Lough Shore Site.
As one Year 13 pupil commented, “It was really enjoyable to see everyone again and get playing together. It made me realise how much I’ve missed school ensembles and band and I really hope we can get back together soon.” 

