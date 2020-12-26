Special present for birthday girl Margaret

BELTURBET woman Margaret Timmins had an extra special birthday present this year as she was reunited with her husband for the first time in months.

Margaret celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Oak View Nursing Home. A drive by of well wishers waved to Mrs Timmins from a distance and beeped their horns to celebrate the remarkable lady’s milestone birthday. Santa and one of his elves also made an appearance. However, for Margaret the icing on the cake was being reunited with her husband John.

For the last 10 months Mrs Timmins, like many others in care homes, has seen family and friends through the window due to current restrictions.

On Thursday however, she was out at the front door of the care home to wave to all her friends and meet with husband John and daughter Mary.

