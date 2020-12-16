Retail complex decision deferred by Council 

A DECISION on the future of multi-million pound retail and leisure complex proposed for the grounds of the former Unipork site has not been decided today.

The controversial application was brought before the planning committee for consideration this afternoon. After lengthy debate and representations a proposal to defer a decision on determination of planning was made by Enniskillen councillor Tommy Maguire.

Cllr Maguire said, “It is certainly a significant application with a lot of information to be absorbed. Given some uncertainties, or at least uncertainties that were raised today to the committee, and not wishing to rush this decision, obviously we have given it quite a bit of time today but it is certainly worthy of that. I would be inclined to propose a deferral on this application so there is no ambiguity and that issues raised which cause concern to us could be cleared up between the planners and applicant going forward before we readdress this at a future date.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Anthony Feely with other parties also voicing their support for the deferral.

Planning committee chairman, Cllr Robert Irvine put the proposal to a vote with unanimous support for a deferral. The application will be brought back before the committee at a future date which has not yet been decided.