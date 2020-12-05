Principal commends pupils on ‘a remarkable year’

PUPILS and staff at St Mary’s High School, Brollagh celebrated academic, sporting, musical and extra curricular successes at a virtual prize giving this week.

Principal Ann Carrigan welcomed pupils past and present to the virtual event and described this as an “historic year”. She commended pupils for having adapted to change through remote/blended learning with the incredible support of staff and parents at a time when the school faced the unknown during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“Today is about celebrating the proud achievements of pupils but also recognising the resilience and coping strategies of our pupils who have paved their pathway from the skills and academic abilities they developed here St Mary’s High School.

“Today we are here to celebrate achievement. Achievement which can be in many forms. It can be academically, through attendance, your conduct, creative interpretations, contribution to liturgy and charity.”

Ms Carrigan went on to highlight the high a academic performance the school achieved during 2019-20.

“We have seen our pupils achieve 88.69% 5 A*-C in their GCSE results. These are fantastic results and one in which all staff are extremely proud,” she said.

Concluding Ms Carrigan wished the Year 12 class all the best, noting that they had had a “remarkable year”.