Planners set to decide on controversial development

WITH PLANNERS finally set to show their hand on the controversial development of the old Unipork site in Enniskillen next week, the business community in the town centre has been airing their concerns about the proposal.

Next week, December 16, the Council’s planning committee are expected to debate the planners’ report on the application for the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park on the site, off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads. This report will give a recommendation to either grant or deny the application.

The developers, the Curran family from Tyrone, have stated that if given the go ahead work would begin in early 2021. They also claimed hundreds of jobs could be created.

The Range as well as a cinema and bowling alley, from the same Donegal family that owns the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry, have already been confirmed for the development. The application also includes facilities for a filling station, hotel, shops and cafe.

The proposal has divided local public opinion. On the planning application itself, there are significantly more supporters than objectors, while readers of this paper have repeatedly backed the proposal in overwhelming numbers on the Herald’s social media pages.

However, as can be seen in this week’s paper, many in the local business community strongly oppose the development, stating giving it the green light could be devastating to the town centre. They say the development could decrease town centre footfall, take jobs away from town centre businesses, and even attract retailers away from the town centre to the new development.

