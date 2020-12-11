Planners recommend refusing leisure development

PLANNERS have recommended refusing planning permission for the multi-million pound retail and leisure development at the old Unipork site in Enniskillen.

Among the main reasons cited by planners for advising against the proposal was its location, with the report stating that alternative sites were available closer to town, specifically naming the former TP Toppings and Railway Hotel buildings and the planned development at Station Greene as possible alternatives for the facilities proposed at the Unipork site.

Another main reason was that the development could negatively impact trade and turnover in Enniskillen town centre.

This report will now be put to the members of the Council’s planning committee next Wednesday, where councillors are expected to vote on whether to accept or reject the planner recommendation. The full report and associated documents can be found on the agenda for the planning meeting on December 16 on the Council’s website, www.fermanaghomagh.com.

While the local town centre business community have opposed the development, there was strong public support for the plan, as evidenced in the support for the planning application and social media reaction. Since the report was published yesterday there has been a strong reaction online to news of the planners’ recommendation. A petition launched on www.change.org, named ‘Support of Lakelands Retail & Leisure Park Enniskillen’, received over 500 signitures in 12 hours after being launched last night.

