More families than ever using local foodbanks

IT’S BEEN a tough year for everyone , but just how tough it has been for many local families has been starkly highlighted by the demand at Fermanagh’s foodbanks, both at Christmas and throughout the year.

Speaking to the Herald after handing out the last of their extra-large Christmas hampers this year, manager of Enniskillen Foodbank John Shades said they had been “ridiculously busy.” Indeed, Mr Shades said the foodbank, which operates on the financial year from April to April, said in eight months this year so far they had already handed out “significantly” more support to people than in the 12 months last year.

Mr Shades said it wasn’t just an increase in demand they had noticed either, but the circumstances of those needing help.

“If you think about people as a spectrum, we have seen people from the whole spectrum,” he said. “People who are benefits long term right up to people who are professionals, families were a member has been made redundant, and so on. More than ever before, we’ve seen the whole spectrum.”

