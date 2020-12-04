McCusker family brightening up lives at Christmas

THE MCCUSKER FAMILY has given Fermanagh its very own Winter Wonderland this year to support the demand for Enniskillen Foodbank as Covid-19 takes its toll financially on households this Christmas.

David and Joanne McCusker from Lisbellaw have called on all donations to be left at the bottom of their driveway, where locals will be treated to an 18,000 Christmas light spectacle.

“I put the lights up early this year and myself and my wife Joanne

thought that with the lack money and everything going on at the

minute, we really just wanted to give everyone the best opportunity to have a good Christmas,” explained David.

Since revealing their very own ‘Winter Wonderland’ on Facebook and their selected charity, David told the Herald that the response for Enniskillen Foodbank has been ‘absolutely unreal’.

He explained, “We go down to the bunker set out for collections at

least two or three times a day just to keep up with the constant flow

of donations, and just at the weekend we sent a full van load of

donations off to the local foodbank.”

The family insists they are ‘here to help and not judge’, and any

requests for food parcels will be ‘strictly confidential’.

If you would like to donate, a bunker for collections is located at

the bottom of the driveway at 30 Enniskillen Road, Leambreslin,

Lisbellaw.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0