+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMcCusker family brightening up lives at Christmas
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

McCusker family brightening up lives at Christmas

Posted: 1:37 pm December 4, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE MCCUSKER FAMILY has given Fermanagh its very own Winter Wonderland this year to support the demand for Enniskillen Foodbank as Covid-19 takes its toll financially on households this Christmas.
David and Joanne McCusker from Lisbellaw have called on all donations to be left at the bottom of their driveway, where locals will be treated to an 18,000 Christmas light spectacle.
“I put the lights up early this year and myself and my wife Joanne
thought that with the lack money and everything going on at the
minute, we really just wanted to give everyone the best opportunity to have a good Christmas,” explained David.
Since revealing their very own ‘Winter Wonderland’ on Facebook and their selected charity, David told the Herald that the response for Enniskillen Foodbank has been ‘absolutely unreal’.
He explained, “We go down to the bunker set out for collections at
least two or three times a day just to keep up with the constant flow
of donations, and just at the weekend we sent a full van load of
donations off to the local foodbank.”
The family insists they are ‘here to help and not judge’, and any
requests for food parcels will be ‘strictly confidential’.
If you would like to donate, a bunker for collections is located at
the bottom of the driveway at 30 Enniskillen Road, Leambreslin,
Lisbellaw.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:37 pm December 4, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA