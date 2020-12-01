Mallards win award for good sportsmanship

BALLINAMALLARD United have won the Bluefin Sport Championship Fair Play Award for 2019/20.

The Fair Play Awards were introduced two years ago aimed at promoting fair play and good sportsmanship in the Bluefin Sport Championship and were calculated using a metric of one point per yellow card and three points per red card each club accumulates throughout the entire league campaign.

Andrew Johnston, Managing Director of NI Football League said;

“Congratulations to Harry McConkey and his Ballinamallard United team on winning of the Bluefin Sport Fair Play Award. The awards are recognition for the sportsmanship both clubs have shown during the past season and our thanks go to league sponsors Bluefin Sport for supporting this initiative.”

The winning clubs will both receive a year’s free personal accident

insurance for the 2019/2020 season, as well as their commemorative Bluefin Sport Fair Play trophy.

Mallards boss Harry McConkey and defender Ryan Morris were on hand to receive the trophy at Ferney Park last week.

Final standings for the Bluefin Sport Fair Play Awards (Championship) 1st – Ballinamallard United (28 pts), 2nd – Ballyclare Comrades (49 pts), 3rd – Queens University (53 pts)

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007