Long cold spell on the way after snowfall

IT WAS a case of “better late than never” for locals right across the county who had hoped for a white Christmas, as Storm Bella brought snow and biting sleet to parts of Fermanagh at the weekend.

On St Stephen’s Day, forecasters put out a yellow (be aware) weather warning for wind and rain, as gusts of up to 60mph lasted well into the night across exposed areas of the county.

While higher parts such as Cuilcagh mountain glistened in white, the majority of other areas escaped the snow but instead faced the brunt of harsh thunder and lightening on Sunday evening.

According to forecasters, a colder airmass is likely to bring treacherous icy conditions as bands of wintry showers will continue to move through, bringing a mix of sleet and snow for many this week.

Peter O’Donnell from Irish Weather Online, is a climatologist and is known for predicting the bad winters of 2009 and 2010.

He said, “The outlook continues to suggest a long cold spell with more and more anticyclonic and easterly influences, both of which would argue for slightly colder temperatures, also more chance of significant snowfalls.

“I would say we’re maybe one turn of the dial away from something memorable with this setup but on the other hand if the dial is turned the wrong way it could all end up seeming rather ordinary too.

“For winter weather lovers, at least we can say we’re in with a chance this winter. Probably 80% of memorable winter weather events tend to happen later than this, December 2010 was an anomaly in that regard.”

