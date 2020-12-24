Jingles is in festive fixing mode

For the week that’s in it, here at the Herald we decided it was about time to catch up with Fermanagh’s resident elf in the North Pole, Jingles Maguire. Originally a native of the Cladagh Glen, Jingles has been a resident of the North Pole for a number of years now after a chance encounter with Santa one Christmas Eve, when he helped him fix his sleigh after it encountered mechanical problems over Cuilcagh Mountain.

What is your greatest strength?

I’m a jack of all trades! As well as being a great sleigh repair man, turns out I make the best toys too.

What is your greatest weakness?

Candy canes.

Advertisement

How would you like to be remembered?

As Santa’s number one helper

What was your most embarrassing moment?

That time I over did it on egg nog at the elves’ Christmas party (which we hold in July, due to work commitments) and turned up to the workshop a bit worse for wear the next day!

How do you like to relax?

Watching Christmas movies. We call them documentaries.

What is your biggest regret?

Having to leave Fermanagh to pursue my dream job.

What was the happiest day of your life?

The first time I saw the joy on a child’s face as they opened a toy I had specially crafted for them.

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

This is the question where everyone says now, because of all our modern conveniences, isn’t it? I’d actually have liked to live in a time when children still appreciated simple and traditional toys, rather all this modern technology – it’s much harder to build computers!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

It has to be Fermanagh, which actually feels quite balmy and tropical now I’ve been living in the Arctic for so long.

Advertisement

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most influence on your life?

Santa Claus, of course. I’ve learned everything I know from him. You couldn’t ask for a better mentor.

What is your favourite book/film?

Elf, no question.

What makes you angry?

When there’s not enough Christmas cheer, especially from grown ups.

Describe yourself in four words?

Cheerful. Happy. Hardworking. Fun.

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

Any of my fellow elves. They’re all a great bunch of lads.

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

The lakes, the forests, the hills, and of course all my family and friends. You might not realise how many elves actually live in Fermanagh, it’s great elf country.

What is your least appealing habit?

Taking too many tea breaks in the workshop.

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

Spend it on materials to build toys for all the children who don’t get many presents at Christmas.

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

An elf on the shelf. They seem to have the time of it.

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

Eating candy canes, making toys, and drinking tea. I may even have a wee tipple of mulled wine, since it is the end of the world.

What would you like on your headstone?

You can take the elf out of Fermanagh, but you can’t take Fermanagh out of the elf.