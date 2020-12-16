It’s decision day for retail and leisure complex

A DECISION on the future of a proposed multi-million pound retail and leisure complex in Enniskillen is expected today.

The Council’s planning committee will meet this afternoon (16 December) to consider the application.

Local planners have recommended refusal of planning permission for the project. Their report will be presented to the planning committee today.

Among the main reasons cited by planners for advising against the proposal was its location, with the report stating that alternative sites were available closer to town, specifically naming the former TP Toppings and Railway Hotel buildings and the planned development at Station Green as possible alternatives for the facilities proposed at the Unipork site.

Another main reason was that the development could negatively impact trade and turnover in Enniskillen town centre. Similar concerns about the impact of the development have been raised by various objectors previously.

In reaction to the planners’ recommendation an online petition was launched. It calls on people for support in asking councillors to over rule the planners’ recommendation to refuse planning permission. At the time of print this petition had received over 1000 signatures.