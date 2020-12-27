+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Helping combat the cold under ‘Connolly Bridge’

Posted: 6:15 pm December 27, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

STAFF and pupils at St Joseph’s Primary School, Donagh, have played their vital part in supporting the ‘Warm for the Winter’ campaign.
The initiative which was set-up by Clones student Paddy Fryers whose mother is originally from Fermanagh, combats the cold with coats which are placed on hangers beneath Connolly Bridge, Dublin, for the vulnerable to make it through this winter.
Speaking about the campaign, Principal of St Joseph’s, Michael Grew told the Herald, “The pupils supported the campaign by donating old coats, scarfs, hats and gloves from family members.
“Our school community responded very generously to the campaign by donating their used coats, hats and gloves and they are delighted to be helping others in need especially at this time of year.”

