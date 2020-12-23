+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHealthy living keeps Elizabeth fighting fit at 100
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Elizabeth Galligan from Enniskillen celebrated her 100th birthday with a copy of the Fermanagh Hertald from the day she was born

Healthy living keeps Elizabeth fighting fit at 100

Posted: 6:24 pm December 23, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

KINAWLEY native Elizabeth Gallagher has celebrated a milestone birthday. The local woman recently turned 100 and she’s shared some of her top tips for a long life with the Herald.
Mrs Gallagher was born in Kinawley parish in 1920. She grew up in Fermanagh but moved to England for work in her 20’s and stayed there for around three years before taking flight again, this time to Canada to be with her aunt.
Mrs Gallagher later moved to New York and it was there she met her late husband Tommy Gallagher, who worked in the New York fire department. At the time Elizabeth was working for the Manhattan State. The couple married in 1962. Some time later Tommy sadly passed away.
Mrs Gallagher said, “In 1984 I decided to come back and settled in Fermanagh where I have lived since. I have lovely neighbours and carers.”
While some say it’s hard to pinpoint the key to a long life, Mrs Gallagher believes the fact she has never smoked nor drank is a key factor.
Keeping active has also helped with the local woman remarking that she enjoyed the weekly dances and loved to ski too!
“I have travelled a bit in my time and I went to America on holidays when I was 95 years old. I do not use a microwave at any time, my food is cooked fresh, and no meat on a Friday.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:24 pm December 23, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA