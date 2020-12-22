Health professionals face the brunt of Covid-19

EDERNEY PHARMACIST Oran McGee is one of the very few people who has, not only worked on the frontline during a global pandemic, but somehow found the time to scoop up a Championship medal with his St Joseph’s side, in the midst of all the chaos.

Eight months on the from the first outbreak of Covid-19, the 24-year-old talks to the Herald about his experience, as health professionals continue to face the brunt of Covid and winter demands.

“Although I am currently working as a locum pharmacist, the higher concern for myself was carrying the virus both at home and also to any pharmacy I would be working in when either working at home in Fermanagh or working away,” he explained.

The outbreak of Covid brought a number of blows for the Ederney man.

First the change in his work routine and then the cancellation of all sports.

“The GAA being called off was a major blow along with no gyms during the first lockdown. I think everyone on social media attempted at least one 5K during the months of March to June and I spent my first lockdown unsuccessfully trying to beat Jacob Britton from the Boa Island in a 5K.

“We only had a couple of League games plus Championship games this year and even when we returned you could guarantee that other clubs would have the same intensity upon returning.

“In terms of winning a Championship medal that’s just a bonus. Ederney definitely can be seen to have dropped the ball over the last few years in big games, and it’s such a relief for those who have put their lives into the club that there is now a physical prize to show for it.”

With the second wave of Covid now upon us and the surge in both positive cases and winter flu. Oran spoke of his concerns for the coming months, “I think everyone now knows what it takes to see a drop in Covid cases.

“My biggest worry is the mental aspect of this pandemic. I know myself that I have felt mentally fatigued at times since the pandemic began in March and from talking to other people in my line of work, most people have felt the mental strain of this virus of the toughest things to deal with. “Regardless of peoples opinions of the virus or the rules surrounding it, we must continue to protect the most vulnerable within our communities, to ensure that we don’t see a spike in hospital admissions. That’s all we can ask for.”

