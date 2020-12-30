Galloon active.. Raising funds for mental health

WHILE Covid-19 restrictions have put ice on Galloon’s annual Charity Swim on New Year’s Day.

Organisers for the event have found an innovative way to raise awareness and essential funds for local mental health instead.

Members of the charity committee have also urged locals to take part in an activity of their own choice such as walking, swimming, running or cycling in their bubbles in support of mental health.

“We came up with the idea to raise money for the Oak Healthy Living Centre because they work closely with people who have issues with mental health and we believe mental health is massively under funded throughout Ireland,” explained Damien O’Keefe and Damian Johnston of the committee.

“It is a cause that is close to the Galloon Parish and an issue that affects every community in Ireland no doubt.

“Anytime is a good time to raise awareness of mental health but especially at the minute with the ongoing pandemic.

“People are feeling lonely and isolated, so hopefully this will help people realise they are not alone and help is there especially leading up to Christmas.”

They continued, “The swim is on every year and would be done for various charities all over the country.

However, with the sad and recent events that happened in our community, we thought we would help this local charity which is doing marvellous work all over the South of Fermanagh.”

