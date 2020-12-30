Fresh snow and ice warning for Fermanagh

A BIG FREEZE is forecasted for counties Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Met Eireann stated, “Snow and ice may bring some disruption from later Tuesday and through to Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to a low of -2 around the county tonight as the cold snap continues.”

Louth, Cavan and Monaghan as well as Donegal, Leitrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry can also expect snow fall and wintry showers over the next couple of days.

Peter O’Donnell from Irish Weather Online, is a climatologist and is known for predicting the bad winters of 2009 and 2010.

He said, “The outlook continues to suggest a long cold spell with more and more anticyclonic and easterly influences, both of which would argue for slightly colder temperatures, also more chance of significant snowfalls.”