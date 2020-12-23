Family heartbroken at death of William

THE community of Maguiresbridge has been left heartbroken following the tragic death of motorcyclist William Weir of Tullyhill Road, Killyshambly.

The 21-year-old who passed away last Wednesday following a road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough will be forever remembered by family and close friends for his “free spirit” and “infectious smile.”

The collision, involving a black ZNEN motorbike and a silver coloured Volkswagen Polo, was reported to police just after 6pm last Wednesday, while the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“William was always a free spirit. Kind, courteous and loyal,” explained his mother Brenda.

“Always putting others before himself. His love of motorbikes led him to many friends, of all ages and all walks of life.

“He had a smile that was infectious and when he made a friend, you were a friend for life. William on all his travels donated and collected for Marie Curie Cancer, never missing one.

“Amongst many of his charitable runs, this Christmas would have been for the homeless, sadly that was not meant to be.

“William was a remarkable young man who we are proud to call our son. He was the brother who always had your back, and the brother who walked beside you. This young man was taken far too soon like many before him. He will be sorely missed.”

