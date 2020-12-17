Dr Glynn urging people to take up vaccine offer

A FERMANAGH-native doctor Caoimhe Glynn received the NHS Covid-19 vaccine last week and she urges people to think carefully about the greater good of getting immunised and the positive impact that this could have on a return to normality should it be able to halt the spread of this deadly virus.

Dr Glynn, a Derrygonnelly-native who is now working in Vale of Leven Hospital outside of Glasgow, has been working on the frontline during the Pandemic and after witnessing the damage that Covid-19 can cause to families, she believes people should not be put off by the possibility of developing some small side effects after receiving the vaccine.

“I received the vaccine on Thursday December 10th and for me it was a no brainer and I feel very lucky to have been able to get the vaccine so early. Having witnessed at first hand the devastation Covid-19 has caused for patients young and old and their family, anything we can do to prevent the spread of this deadly virus and get back to some sense of normality is the right thing to do.”

“I appreciate some people’s hesitation regarding vaccines in general. However, the efforts of world-leading scientist and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency ensure that approved vaccines are safe for use. I think it is important to remember some of the world’s deadliest conditions such as polio and smallpox have been eradicated with thanks to vaccination and I strongly hope that in time Covid-19 can be added to that list.”

“At the moment I am four days post my first Covid-19 vaccine and I have to say I have had a very positive experience. I have not had any side effects except a very slight ache in my arm at the injection site which has now pretty much resolved. A couple of my colleagues developed some flu-like symptoms for about 24-hours after the vaccine, but again, these passed quickly as expected.”

“I would encourage everyone to be immunised as quite frankly I think the implication of getting Covid-19 can be devastating and the sooner we return to normality the better.”