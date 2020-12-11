Devoted couple pass away just six weeks apart

THE death has taken place of a devoted and well known couple from Enniskillen.

Vincent and Maureen Donegan, late of Loughshore Road, Silverhill, passed away within six weeks of each other after short illnesses.

The couple, both aged 79 years, died in the South West Acute Hospital, Maureen on October 20 and Vincent on December 4.

They had received a Cancer diagnosis at the same time and spent some time in the Royal and City Hospitals in Belfast.

Born in Callowhill, Derrylin, Vincent was the son of Hughie and May Donegan. He received his early education at Drumbroughas and Inishmoe Primary Schools later Enniskillen Technical College.

In his early year he played gaelic football for Belnaleck and always had a great love for music and showbands.

Vincy as he was commonly known, began his employment in a number of pubs and hotels in Enniskillen, working in Reihill’s Bar and the Celtic Hotel as well as the Imperial Hotel.

He enjoyed music and dancing and turned to the entertainment industry promoting bands such as Frank Chisum and later promoted regular dances in the Killyhevlin Hotel.

Later in life he set up the family delivery business, Donegan Delivery in the 1980s, one of the first to offer a daily service to Belfast. He remained at the helm until his retirement but continued to work until recently.

Vincy also had a great love for amateur dramatics and was one of the founding members of the Lakeland Players often playing the role the Dame in several productions including Robinson Crusoe.

Maureen was from Doagh outside Derrygonnelly. She worked in Taylor Woods factory and later Wellworths for many years before raising her family and later returned to work in the Drumcoo Centre.

The couple were lifetime pioneers.

They are survived by six children, Paul, Vincent, Marius, Maggie, Monica and Frances.

They also leave siblings, sister Maggie and brothers Pat, John Joe sister Tess.

Vincy was pre deceased by brother Benny, Frank, John and sister Annie while Maureen was pre-deceased by a sister Lucy.

Following Requiem Masses in St Michael’s Church, Vincent and Maureen were buried in Cross Cemetery.

