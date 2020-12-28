Delicious treats gives us plenty to smile about

THE KISSIN’ CRUST coffee shop in Lisnaskea has been at the heart of the local community for almost 18 years.

At the helm of the popular business is owner Alma Kinnear, who with the help of her dedicated staff has paved the way in safety compliance while welcoming eager customers back to the new normal.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has turned normal life upside down for local businesses right across the county, Alma and her staff remain positive for what the future will bring.

“As this virus on a global scale was something that most people has never experienced before, it was a very strange situation to be in,” she told the Herald.

“I would imagine that for a lot of people this was the first time in their working lives that they had two months off so it was all like a national holiday.

“After the first two months I really missed our shop, so we opened for the next Sunday’s for a few hours. This was well received and it was lovely to have people call for a coffee and relax outside in the sunshine.

“2021 will hopefully be 18 years of The Kissin’ Crust and we depend totally on the support of our regular local customers as well as day trippers from further afield.”

The popular coffee shop also holds a strong online presence. Frequent posts and delicious snaps of treats and homemade food for customers to enjoy, has no doubt gave at least one person something extra to smile about during the Covid crisis.

“We update our social media daily with pictures of whatever cakes and bakes we have just prepared and of course we have a steady stream of followers all ready to comment,” explained Alma.

“There is no doubt that we are in a very uncertain and worrying time in our lives, but Covid hasn’t just effected our wee corner of the globe, this has had an impact on so many people in so many ways.

“We have to be hopeful that this will pass and life will go back to as near normal as it possibly can in the not to distant future.”

