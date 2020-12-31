Chef Wheeler saves Christmas at the last minute

LOCAL CHEF Glen Wheeler of 28 Darling Street, Enniskillen, came to the rescue of Country superstars Nathan and Jake Carter after their Christmas flights to Liverpool were cancelled at the last minute.

“Jake and myself didn’t get back to Liverpool due to the lockdown and flights being cancelled,” explained Nathan, who celebrated the launch of his ten year anniversary album last month.

“We hadn’t made any preparations for spending it on our own in Fermanagh, but when word got out I had three different Instagram messages from restaurants and chefs around Enniskillen saying don’t be stuck for food we’ll sort you out.

“We couldn’t believe the amount of people who came forward with offers to look after us on Christmas Day.

“I got messages saying, don’t be on your own, there’s always a meal here and the door is open for you. People are just so good. We were overwhelmed by the flood of offers.

“Obviously with the times that are in it, we didn’t venture out to other people’s homes despite the very thoughtful invitations.

“But we did take up a kind and generous offer from Glen Wheeler, who owns a restaurant called 28 Darling Street in Enniskillen.

“Glen said, ‘I’ll drop the full trimmings off to you on Christmas Eve for yourself, Jake and Karen’ and true to his word he did and so saved Christmas for us at the last minute.”

Nathan added, “I had Christmas at my home in Fermanagh with Jake and Karen, and we enjoyed an amazing dinner compliments of Glen.

“Obviously, it would have been lovely to have got home to Liverpool to see all the family, but a lot of people are in the same boat this Christmas. I’m sure there are people who were a lot worse off, so we were counting our blessings.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but with the vaccines starting to roll out we’re all looking forward to being back in a normal world in the not too distant future.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007