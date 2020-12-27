Charlies Bar looks ahead under new management

By Fionn Nolan

One of Enniskillen’s most established traditional bars is under new management.

Gerry Burns has passed on management of ‘Charlies’ bar after over three decades of ownership.

Burns took over the bar from his father and has continued the family trend by passing it down to his daughter Una.

The bar, originally named, ‘The White Star’ has been in the Burns family since 1944, when Charlie plied his trade serving farmers, locals and American troops stationed nearby at Castle Archdale. When he retired, his son Gerry took over the running of the business, re-naming it, ‘Charlies’.

“We changed the name because my father’s name was Charlie. He wanted me to keep the name, ‘The White Star Bar’, but I named it after him.”

As he approaches his 39th year pulling pints, Gerry has continued the family trend by passing on management of the bar to his second youngest, Una Burns.

Gerry continued, “This was the right time for me to let go as I wouldn’t have been fit to keep running the bar by myself for too much longer.”

Una, a secondary school teacher said, “2020 has been a very challenging year for businesses. I love teaching but I also couldn’t see Charlies go out of the family name. COVID may put up a good fight but we aren’t prepared to give up just yet!”

