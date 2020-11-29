Test centre helping to track Covid cases

The entrance to the Covid Testing Centre at St Kevin's College, Lisnaskea, set up in light of the current spike in Covid cases in the area

THE community of Lisnaskea has taken a step in the right direction in relation to tackling the outbreak of Covid cases throughout the area.

On Saturday and Sunday, the PHA (Public Health Agency) set up a Covid testing centre in the carpark of St Kevin’s College.

Speaking about the event, Principal Gary Kelly told the Herald, “We were delighted to once again offer the facilities of St Kevin’s College for the health and well being of the South East Fermanagh community.

“This was the second time the school has been used for Community Health in two months. In October, the school worked with the Maple GP Practice to erect a ‘drive thru’ Flu Vaccination Centre in the carpark and classrooms of St. Kevin’s College.”

He continued, “It is worrying that South East Fermanagh has had such an outbreak of Covid in recent weeks, and we hope and pray that the community will work together to rid the county of this vile virus.

“St Kevin’s College stands ready to offer the school and its facilities for the Covid Vaccine when it arrives and if needed in 2021.”

