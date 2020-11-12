Roads officials to discuss traffic impact of new SWC camp

LOCAL councillors are to meet with roads officials to discuss the traffic impact in the area surrounding the new South West College campus.

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials are to virtually meet councillors in the coming weeks.

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh welcomed this opportunity, he said, “With the times that are in it we have to be satisfied with any form of meeting. I know that Councillor Maguire has been very proactive on it in achieving a meeting here.

“It is absolutely essential if we are having a Zoom meeting that we have Council representation, specifically the planning department because every time that you go to them, and I’m sure every other Councillor knows about this, the Roads Service blames the Council for putting the planning permission through in the first place. And then you hear from our side that they were the ones that signed off on a traffic report that underpinned the planning policy so we need to get clarity on these issues.”

Cllr Tommy Maguire added, “I am glad of any opportunity to have the discussion as I requested it some time ago. Before the work is completely done is the time that maybe we should have the meeting.”

