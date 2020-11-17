Retiring directors speak of their pride working at Aisling Centre

THREE directors at the Aisling Centre have spoken on their ‘pride’ of working there, as they wave goodbye to a journey filled with ‘honour

and privilege’.

Stalwarts Sr Edel Bannon, Sr Mary deLacy and Pat Cassidy paid tribute to the commitment of their fellow directors and the dedication of staff and volunteers as they resigned from their positions.

Sr Edel had been one of the founding members and a stalwart of the organisation.

Often describing her as ‘the wise owl’, newly appointed chairwoman Alison Annan, talked about Edel’s ability to listen and take all viewpoints on board while coming up with solutions.

Speaking on the work of former chairman Pat Cassidy, Alison said, “In 1995 Pat was the architect commissioned to design and oversee the extension of the building.

“He later became a director and as chairman steered the Aisling Centre

through many difficult economic times.”

Alison applauded Sr Mary’s commitment to the Aisling Centre which has

spanned 30 years, “Always on hand for sound advice and always there quietly in the background doing what needed to be done.”

Alison also spoke of the skills, service and dedication of all three to the Aisling Centre and expressed her sadness on their resignation, adding that there will be ‘big shoes to fill’ following their departure.

In addition to this, the AGM saw some changes in executive positions, with Ann McDermott completing her term as chairwoman.

Reflecting back on her term in office, Ann spoke of the growth in the work of the Aisling Centre.

“Six years ago Aisling Centre was receiving an average of 37 referrals per month,” she explained.

“With 369 clients attending for counselling that in itself being a significant increase from the previous years.

“Today that number has more than doubled. Aisling Centre receives an average of 80 referrals a month, 801 people (adults and children) attended counselling at the Centre last year.”

Aisling Centre offers a free and professional counselling and child play therapy service from its centre in Enniskillen.

During this time of the global pandemic counselling services are also available via telephone/zoom etc.

