‘Priority’ driving tests are back on the road

ON MONDAY the DVA re-opened its online booking system for ‘priority’

driving tests after a four week lockdown forced local driving

instructors to be out of work, with all lessons and tests put on hold

for a second time this year.

Despite the welcomed news, Fermanagh folk are now concerned over the

impact Stormont’s four week circuit breaker could have on the current

backlog of driving tests.

Fears surfaced after the DVA suggested that for those wanting to book a

practical test to look at availability across the full network of test

centres, as ‘slots may not be available at the test centre of your choice’.

A statement issued by the DVA to those who have been given ‘priority’

stated, “The DVA is re-opening the online booking system for some

practical tests.

“For a period of one week only, starting at 8am on Monday 9 November,

this will be available exclusively for customers who have met the

‘critical worker’ criteria and whose test was cancelled between March

and June 2020, and for anyone whose test has been cancelled more than once.”

In their latest update the DVA contacted those who had been “authorised”

to book early, with exclusive access to the online booking system for

one week only.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0