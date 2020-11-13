Patients cancelled surgeries due to Covid fears

CONCERNS have been raised about the number of patients who have voluntarily cancelled surgeries due to Covid fears.

Around 13 people within the Western Trust region have cancelled surgeries in recent weeks due to fears surrounding Covid and going to the hospital during the outbreak.

During a recent Covid briefing, Director of Acute Services at the Western Trust Geraldine McKay said there was ‘slight concern’ about the number of patients who had cancelled scheduled surgeries.

Mrs McKay explained: “There is a slight concern over patients who have cancelled their appointments themselves, and in the past few weeks, there has been 13 patients who cancelled this surgery.

“This is related to Covid fears and a fear of coming to the hospital.

“We are monitoring this now on a daily basis.

“We are making contact with those patients and trying to put in place arrangements to reduce the fears they have and encourage them to come for their surgery.

“But it’s just something else that has become an impact of where we are at the minute and something we’re keeping a close eye on.”

Mrs McKay encouraged those with appointments to attend as all safety precautions were in place to protect both patients and staff.

She also added that majority of services in South West Acute Hospital and Omagh Hospital were running as usual, but this was being reviewed regularly.

