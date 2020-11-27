Package is no ‘Christmas present’ for hospitality

BUSINESSES across the hospitality sector have been left ‘outraged’ the initial re-opening was pushed back for a further two weeks.

While businesses across the county have made it clear that public health is paramount, frustrations lie with the lack of clarity and financial support they have received from Stormont ministers.

“We had been shut from St Patrick’s Day back in March and only received the go ahead to re-open in late September as a drink-only pub,” said one local publican.

“After spending money on doing the place up, ordering in stock, sanitisers and PPE for staff, Stormont then announced that we would close again for the initial four week lockdown.

“It would just break your heart the amount of money spent on ordering in the alcohol for our long awaited return in September to be then closed again just a few short weeks after.

“I understand that health comes first, and I would happily stay closed for whatever time is needed as long as the financial support is there.

“I haven’t received one payment of relief since March and it just feels like we’ve all been treated like absolute dirt at this point.”

