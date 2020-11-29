+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Minister sees how local pupils travel to school
Education Minister Peter Weir visit to St Mary’s High School, Brollagh

Minister sees how local pupils travel to school

Posted: 9:19 am November 29, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

A NUMBER of local schools welcomed the Education Minister Peter Weir through their doors this week.
Minister Weir was in Fermanagh last Friday and visited St Mary’s High School, Brollagh, Jones Memorial Primary School and the Moat Primary School, Lisnaskea.
At Jones Memorial PS the Education Minister was also joined by First Minister Arlene Foster and Anne Marie Cox and Beth Harding from Sustrans, alongside Bishop Elect Rev Canon Dr Ian Ellis and Anne Beattie from the school’s Board of Governors.
While there the Education Minister gained an insight to how the pupils travel to school. Pupils from P1, via video, sang their favourite nursery rhyme, “The Wheels on the Bus”. This included an additional verse, pertinent to the global pandemic about wearing masks on public transport.
Pupils from P6 and P7 shared a lively debate on the values of walking and biking to and from school. The First Minister congratulated them heartily quipping that she felt that her job might be ‘at risk’ due to the competency the children demonstrated.

