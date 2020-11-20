+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Live coverage confirmed for All-Ireland Ladies Football
Fermanagh team manager, Jonny Garrity, rallies his players.

Live coverage confirmed for All-Ireland Ladies Football

Posted: 2:03 pm November 20, 2020
Live coverage confirmed for Fermanagh’s All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final
 
THE Ladies Football Association has confirmed live streaming of the Fermanagh v Limerick’s All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final this Sunday.
Supporters will be able to watch the action live on the LGFA Facebook.
The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final has a 1pm start in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.
 

