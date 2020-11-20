Live coverage confirmed for All-Ireland Ladies Football

Live coverage confirmed for Fermanagh’s All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final
THE Ladies Football Association has confirmed live streaming of the Fermanagh v Limerick’s All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final this Sunday.
Supporters will be able to watch the action live on the LGFA Facebook.
The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final has a 1pm start in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.
Posted: 2:03 pm November 20, 2020