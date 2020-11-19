Learn to live with virus

A FERMANAGH doctor has said he fears Covid lockdowns are doing more harm than good in the community, and has urged the powers-that-be not to impose heavy restrictions at Christmas.

Dr Brendan O’Hare, who lost his 89-year-old father to the virus just weeks ago, told the Herald he is “becoming increasingly concerned about the unintended consequences of repeated lockdowns” both on people’s health, physical and mental, and the local economy.

Enniskillen man Dr O’Hare, pictured left, runs the Western Rural Care practice, which includes surgeries in Ederney and Castlederg. It is the largest GP practice in the North, with over 16,000 patients. In total, the practice has had four Covid deaths and 25 Covid patients hospitalised.

“What I’m concerned about would be that we have probably in excess of 20 much younger people who are patients of ours who are stuck in the system potentially with Cancer, not getting their diagnostics on time,” said Dr O’Hare.

“Basically, this is a problem that will become apparent over the next couple of years. People who are potentially curable now but will experience a delay where they will lose that opportunity.”

